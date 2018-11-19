Britain's May: Brexit transition phase must end before 2022 election

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May replies to questions after speaking at the Confederation of British Industry's (CBI) annual conference in London, Britain, November 19, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday she wanted any post-Brexit transition phase to have ended by the time the country is due to hold a national election in 2022.

Britain’s implementation, or transition phase, is expected to run until the end of 2020 but the European Union’s negotiator Michel Barnier has said it could be extended to allow details of the future relationship to be agreed.

“I think it is important that in delivering for the British people we are out of the implementation period before the next general election,” May said in a speech to business leaders in London.