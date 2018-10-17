FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 17, 2018 / 8:07 AM / Updated 7 minutes ago

UK government is not asking for an extension to transition period: BBC

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s government is not asking to extend the Brexit transition period, the BBC reported on Wednesday, after the European Union indicated it was ready to offer a one-year extension if it helps seal a post-Brexit trade deal.

The BBC’s political editor Laura Kuenssberg said on Twitter that May’s office had ruled out extending the period even though some members of the government had held out possibility that the period could be extended by a year.

Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney said on Wednesday an extension is something that’s been discussed by the British side and the EU side because “we simply aren’t where we need to be.”

Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; editing by Sarah Young

