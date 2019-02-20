UK PM May could pass Brexit deal with promise of second referendum - lawmaker

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May could pass her Brexit deal if she agreed to hold another referendum to see if the public accepted it, one of the lawmakers who resigned from her party over the government’s handling of Brexit said on Wednesday.

“If she wants to get her deal through, she could get it through by making it conditional on a second referendum to confirm it,” Sarah Wollaston said at an event after she and two colleagues left the Conservative party earlier in the day.

“I hope the Prime Minister will see that that is the best way to get her deal through: to make it conditional on the consent of the British people.”