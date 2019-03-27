World News
March 27, 2019 / 3:50 PM / Updated 25 minutes ago

UK lawmakers to vote on eight Brexit proposals

1 Min Read

An anti-Brexit protester is seen in London, Britain, March 27, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - British lawmakers will be able to vote on eight alternative Brexit options on Wednesday in a bid to find a way forward which could break the deadlock in parliament, the Speaker of the House of Commons said.

Indicative votes will be held on proposals such as leaving with no-deal on April 12, seeking a “common market 2.0” deal that includes membership of the single market and a customs arrangement, and a plan for a confirmatory public vote to approve a Brexit deal.

The result will be announced on Wednesday evening after a debate ends at 2100 GMT, the Speaker, John Bercow, said.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Paul Sandle; editing by Stephen Addison

