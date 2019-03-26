UK lawmakers to begin voting on Brexit options at 1900 GMT Wednesday

FILE PHOTO: EU supporters, calling on the government to give Britons a vote on the final Brexit deal, participate in the 'People's Vote' march in central London, Britain March 23, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s parliament will begin voting on alternative options for the way forward on Brexit at 1900 GMT on Wednesday, under plans put forward by lawmakers who have taken control of the process from the government.

Opposition Labour lawmaker Hilary Benn posted a picture of the so-called Business of the House Motion on Twitter, which sets out that lawmakers will have half-an-hour to record their votes on a range of Brexit proposals selected by the Speaker of parliament.

The results will then be announced by the Speaker at some point before parliament finishes for the day.

The motion also states that lawmakers plan to take control of parliamentary time again on Monday April 1 for another debate on Britain’s exit from the European Union.