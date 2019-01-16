UK parliament should hold indicative votes on Brexit options: lawmakers

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s parliament should hold a series of indicative votes as soon as possible to see if there is a Brexit option which is supported by a majority, a committee of lawmakers said on Wednesday.

In a report published after parliament rejected Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal, the Committee on Exiting the European Union also said that if parliament could not agree on a way forward by the March 29 exit day, lawmakers should be able to vote on whether to extend the Article 50 negotiation period.

“The House of Commons needs to see if there is a consensus for a different approach and holding a series of indicative votes as soon as possible will help us to do that,” the committee’s chair, Labour lawmaker Hilary Benn, said in a statement.