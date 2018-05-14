MI5 chief: Not aware outside influence determined outcome of Brexit vote

BERLIN (Reuters) - Britain’s MI5 spy chief on Monday said he was not aware that outside influence determined the outcome of the British vote in 2016 to leave the European Union.

Andrew Parker, speaking to reporters in Berlin after the first public speech outside Britain by a serving head of MI5, underscored the importance of joining forces to combat what he called increasing cyber and propaganda attacks by Russia.

Asked if MI5 had concluded that Russia also targeted the Brexit vote, Parker said, “I’m not aware of any information suggesting that the outcome was determined by any sort of interference.” He declined to respond to a follow-up question about whether Russia had launched any such attempts.