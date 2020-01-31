ING to move some operations from London post Brexit

FILE PHOTO: The logo of ING bank is pictured at the entrance of the group's main office in Brussels, Belgium September 5, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - ING (INGA.AS), the largest Dutch financial services company, said on Friday it would move some of its financial markets trading operations from London to Brussels following Britain’s departure from the European Union.

“Following Brexit, the European Central Bank (ECB) will classify the UK as a non-EU or third country,” the bank said in a statement. “As a consequence, ING is expected to move a number of EU-related trading operations to a location within the EU.”

It said it would move 30 trading jobs and 15 “risk management roles” to its Brussels office.