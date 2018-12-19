Corbyn did not call UK PM May a 'stupid woman': spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn did not call Prime Minister Theresa May “a stupid woman” under his breath in parliament on Wednesday but rather muttered “stupid people” in response to the pantomime atmosphere in the House of Commons, his spokesman said.

“He did not call her a stupid woman and so I don’t think there is any basis for an apology,” the spokesman told reporters.

“As I understand it, he said ‘stupid people.’ It was referring to the remarks about and the exchanges about pantomimes and so on,” he said, adding that Corbyn had “not time for” misogynistic abuse.