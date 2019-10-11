World News
EU and UK to go into more intense Brexit negotiations: diplomats

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The 27 European Union countries staying on together after Brexit authorized their negotiator Michel Barnier on Friday to go into another round of intense and secret negotiations with Britain in a bid to get a deal, two senior diplomatic sources said.

“It’s a tunnel with a very small light at the end of it,” one of the diplomats said, indicating there was not too much hope on the EU side that a divorce deal could be sealed before Britain is due to leave the EU on Oct. 31.

