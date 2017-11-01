UK PM May says takes allegations of Russian interference seriously

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she took reports of Russian interference in elections seriously, following an ongoing investigation in the United States over alleged Russian meddling in its 2016 presidential vote.

Earlier on Wednesday, Britain’s electoral commission said it had opened an investigation into funding of the leave campaign in last year’s Brexit referendum.

“We take very seriously issues of Russian intervention, or Russian attempts to intervene, in electoral processes or in the democratic processes of any country,” May told parliament.