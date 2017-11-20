FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Brexit campaign probed over possible breach of campaign finance rules
#World News
November 20, 2017 / 4:27 PM / Updated an hour ago

UK Brexit campaign probed over possible breach of campaign finance rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Electoral Commission has opened an investigation to establish whether Vote Leave Limited, the organization behind the official campaign to leave the European Union, breached campaign finance rules during the 2016 referendum campaign.

The commission said on Monday its decision to open an investigation followed a review of previous assessments conducted in February in March, which had resulted in no further action being taken.

“Since that time, new information has come to light which, when considered alongside the information obtained previously, has given the Commission reasonable grounds to suspect an offense may have been committed,” it said in a statement.

Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
