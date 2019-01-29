Ireland ready to tap range of emergency aid in no deal Brexit: PM

Irish politician Leo Varadkar reacts during an interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, January 24, 2019. REUTERS/Francis MacGuire

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland has alerted the European Commission that it will seek emergency aid in the event of a no-deal Brexit and is considering a range of other ways to help firms cope, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Tuesday.

“I can assure you that Ireland is seeking every possible assistance,” Varadkar said in the text of a speech to be delivered at the Irish Farmers’ Association’s annual general meeting, adding that the purpose of the Commission aid was principally to support the agri-food sector.