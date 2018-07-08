FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 8, 2018 / 8:00 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Irish, Austrian PMs welcome UK Brexit plan, questions remain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The prime ministers of Ireland and Austria welcomed Britain’s new Brexit plan as a step forward on Sunday but said many questions remained to be answered in the negotiations ahead.

FILE PHOTO: Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar at a European Union summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 28, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Speaking after a meeting with his Austrian counterpart in Dublin, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said negotiators could be more optimistic than they were a week ago but that he continued to have concerns on Britain’s customs proposals.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said that it was positive that Britain had now presented its position after Prime Minister Theresa May secured cabinet agreement on Friday but that there were still many open questions.

Reporting by Conor Humphries, writing by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Keith Weir

