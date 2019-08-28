Ireland's Coveney: can't renegotiate Brexit backstop in short time

FILE PHOTO: Ireland's Tanaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney during a press conference in London Britain May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

PARIS (Reuters) - Ireland’s Foreign Minister Simon Coveney on Wednesday said Britain’s Withdrawal Agreement could not be renegotiated, especially in the short time ahead of an Oct. 31 deadline for Britain’s exit from the European Union.

“The Withdrawal Agreement, including the now famous backstop, cannot simply be renegotiated. Even if we wanted to do that, which we don’t, we can’t do it in six or ten weeks,” Coveney told an event hosted by the French MEDEF business federation.