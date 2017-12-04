FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain and EU agree to avoid hard border in Ireland-Daily Telegraph
December 4, 2017 / 12:24 PM / Updated an hour ago

Britain and EU agree to avoid hard border in Ireland-Daily Telegraph

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain and the European Union have agreed a deal that ensures there will be no hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland after Brexit, the chief political correspondent of the Daily Telegraph said on Twitter on Monday.

British negotiators have been locked in last-minute talks with their EU and Irish counterparts, trying to put together a Brexit deal that Prime Minister Theresa May might agree over lunch in Brussels.

“Britain and the European Union are understood to have agreed a deal to ensure there is no hard border between Northern and Southern Ireland after Brexit,” the Telegraph’s Christopher Hope said on Twitter.

The Financial Times also reported that a compromise on the border had been reached. The two sides will agree to maintaining “regulatory alignment” between Northern Ireland and the Republic after Brexit, the FT said.

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

