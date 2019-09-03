Common agricultural standards only part of Brexit border conundrum, Ireland says

FILE PHOTO: Ireland's Minister for Finance and Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe arrives at a European Financial Forum event in Dublin, Ireland February 13, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Recognising common agricultural standards across the island of Ireland is just one element in seeking any new solution over how to keep the border between Ireland and Northern Ireland open after Brexit, Ireland’s finance minister said on Tuesday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnston said earlier on Tuesday that he was “ready to find ways forward” that recognised the reality that agrifood is increasingly managed on a common basis across the island of Ireland.

“Of course we will seek to understand the views of Prime Minister Johnson. Mutual understanding really matters. But in relation to common agricultural standards, that is an element of all-island trade, an element of all-Ireland co-operation, but that’s all that it is. It is an element,” Paschal Donohoe told national broadcaster RTE in an interview.