Ireland says Brexit progress still insufficient on border

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland has not yet seen sufficient progress on the issue of the border with Northern Ireland to allow Brexit talks to move on to the second phase on trade next month, Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Thursday.

“We need a lot more clarity and a lot more credibility around the parameters by which we will work out how to maintain the largely invisible border on the island of Ireland in the future,” Coveney told a parliamentary committee regarding one of the three issues Brussels wants broadly solved before the talks can move on.