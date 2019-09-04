World News
September 4, 2019 / 11:12 AM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Irish border checks inevitably disruptive after no-deal Brexit: EU

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: People attend a protest against Brexit at the border crossing between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland in Carrickcarnon, Ireland March 30. 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union is still in talks with Dublin over how to organize border checks on the island of Ireland in case of a no-deal Brexit but such controls would inevitably be “disruptive”, according to officials in the bloc’s hub, Brussels.

One of the officials said the so-called Irish backstop — bitterly contested by Britain and the reason behind the House of Commons’ repeated rejection of their EU divorce deal — is the only way to avoid such disruptions after Brexit.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Catherine Evans

