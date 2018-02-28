FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
MobileWorldCongress
LipperAwards
Myanmar
North Korea
Earnings
NorthKorea
The Trump Effect
Breakingviews
World News
February 28, 2018 / 10:46 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

Britain stands resolutely behind border agreement: Northern Ireland minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain stands resolutely behind an agreement reached with the European Union in December that presented three options to avoid the return of a border on the island of Ireland, Northern Ireland Minister Karen Bradley said on Wednesday.

“The British government stands resolutely behind the joint report in December. That means there will be no hard border - and that is north-south but also east-west,” Bradley told a parliamentary committee.

“Let’s be absolutely clear, the constitutional and economic integrity of the United Kingdom is paramount. We’ve also been clear that our desired way of resolving the issue of the border is through the overall UK/EU relationship, that is what the government is determined to achieve.”

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.