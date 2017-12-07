Irish official sees Brexit border deal possible in 'hours'

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - British and Irish negotiators are “moving quickly” toward an agreement on their border after Brexit and could conclude one in the coming hours, a senior Irish official said on Thursday,

“It is moving quite quickly at the moment. Negotiations are continuing,” the official told a British Irish Chamber of Commerce event in Brussels.

“I think we are going to work over the next couple of hours with the UK government to close this off. I say hours because I think we are very close.”