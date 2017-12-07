FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Irish official sees Brexit border deal possible in 'hours'
Sections
Featured
Displaced by mining, Peru villagers spurn shiny new town
The Wider Image
Displaced by mining, Peru villagers spurn shiny new town
Bitcoin worth $64 million hacked: NiceHash
Future Of Money
Bitcoin worth $64 million hacked: NiceHash
Wind-whipped blazes force mass evacuations
California wildfires
Wind-whipped blazes force mass evacuations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 7, 2017 / 6:39 PM / in an hour

Irish official sees Brexit border deal possible in 'hours'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - British and Irish negotiators are “moving quickly” toward an agreement on their border after Brexit and could conclude one in the coming hours, a senior Irish official said on Thursday,

“It is moving quite quickly at the moment. Negotiations are continuing,” the official told a British Irish Chamber of Commerce event in Brussels.

“I think we are going to work over the next couple of hours with the UK government to close this off. I say hours because I think we are very close.”

Reporting by Robin Emmott; Writing by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.