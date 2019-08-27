Brexit: Ireland says British proposals don't come close to replacing backstop

FILE PHOTO: Ireland's Tanaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney during a press conference in London Britain May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Measures proposed by Britain to replace the “backstop” in its European Union Withdrawal Agreement do not yet come close to what is needed, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Tuesday, adding that Ireland wanted to find a solution.

“I think we need to be honest here, that the alternative arrangements that have been discussed to date do not do the same job as the backstop, not even close,” Coveney told a news conference in Prague.

“So let’s not pretend that solutions exist when they might not.”