Brexit: Ireland says will support UK request for short extension

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney takes part in a General Affairs Council on Article 50, in Brussels, Belgium March 19, 2019 REUTERS/Yves Herman

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland plans to support a British request for a short further delay to its European Union exit at a Brussels summit next week, and it is very unlikely Britain will crash out with no deal on April 12, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Wednesday.

“They will look for a short extension next week, and I think Ireland will support that,” Coveney told Irish state broadcaster RTE.

“It is very unlikely that there will be any crash out at the end of next week with the prime minister looking for an extension with a plan to go with that,” he said.