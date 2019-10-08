World News
October 8, 2019 / 2:32 PM / Updated 11 minutes ago

British 'take it or leave it' approach amounts to no deal, Ireland says

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney attends a conference in Paris, France, August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

DUBLIN (Reuters) - If the British government’s approach is that the fresh Brexit proposals it made last week were presented on a take-it-or-leave-it basis, it must know that will not result in a deal, Ireland’s foreign minister said on Tuesday.

“What you saw today from Donald Tusk was a frustration that the proposals seem to be, from a British perspective, on a take-it-or-leave-it basis,” Coveney told a news conference, referring to the European Council President’s accusation that Britain was playing a “stupid blame game” over Brexit.

“I agree that if the approach from the British government is take-it-or-leave-it on the basis of the proposal coming from the British prime minister last week, then the British government must know that there is not going to be a deal.”

Reporting by Graham Fahy, writing by Padraic Halpin, Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below