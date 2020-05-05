Ireland sees crisis point in Brexit talks if no progress soon: Coveney

FILE PHOTO: Irish Tanaiste (Deputy Prime Minister) Simon Coveney holds a reception for Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in Dublin, Ireland March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Progress in trade talks between the European Union and ex-member Britain “has not been good” and the two sides will hit a crisis point unless there is progress in the coming weeks, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Tuesday.

“Unless there is significant progress in those negotiating rounds then I think we are going to reach yet another crisis point in the Brexit negotiations, which from the Irish point of view is very, very serious,” Coveney told RTE radio, referring to two rounds of talks before the start of July.