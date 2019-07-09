Ireland will need no-deal Brexit checks, just not at border: minister

FILE PHOTO - Ireland's Tanaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney during a press conference in London Britain May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland will prevent physical checks and infrastructure along its border with British-run Northern Ireland in a no-deal Brexit but will need to take “some action somewhere” to protect the EU single market, Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Tuesday.

“The truth is we will need to take some action somewhere in our economy to ensure that we are protecting the integrity of the products that are going to be sold on out of Ireland,” Coveney told reporters after Ireland published an update to its Brexit contingency plans.

“We are not going to put checks on the border or close to it so what’s under discussion with the European Commission is how can we, in a real and verifiable way, ensure that the integrity of the single market is protected.”