Ireland's Coveney sees Brexit deal 'in sight' by start of November

FILE PHOTO: Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney wearing a face mask, is seen after a European general affairs ministers council, in Brussels, Belgium September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland’s foreign minister on Thursday said he believed a British-European Union trade deal can be concluded in the coming weeks despite the fact that the two sides are still “miles apart” on the crucial issue of fishing rights.

“My assessment of this is a deal can be done here. I believe a deal will be done here,” Simon Coveney told an Irish parliamentary committee. “I hope that by the start of November we will be in the space of a deal in sight.”