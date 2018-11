FILE PHOTO: Ireland's Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Simon Coveney, speaks at a 'Getting Ireland Brexit Ready' workshop at the Convention Centre in Dublin, Ireland October 25, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The withdrawal agreement negotiated by Britain and the EU and approved by Prime Minister Theresa May’s cabinet on Wednesday is “the only deal on the table”, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said.

“This is the only deal on the table, let’s just be clear,” Coveney told Ireland’s RTE Radio on Thursday. “She (May) will now confront people with a very stark choice: this is what Brexit looks like.”