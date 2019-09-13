Ireland doubts UK PM's ability to pass any new Brexit deal

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said he was not sure his British counterpart Boris Johnson would be able to make the compromises necessary to get a Brexit deal that would win enough support from UK lawmakers to ratify it.

“I certainly believe he would prefer to leave with a deal than without a deal, but the difficulty is: I’m not sure that he will be able to make the compromises that are necessary to secure a deal,” Varadkar told Irish broadcaster Virgin Media News in an interview.

“We saw how difficult that was for prime minister May, the compromises she had to make - we had to make compromises too - and ultimately she was unable to get that deal through the House of Commons. The numbers for Boris Johnson are even tougher.”