DUP leader Foster calls on May to demand a better Brexit deal

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The head of the small Northern Irish party that props up the British government on Monday called on Prime Minister Theresa May to demand a better Brexit deal and said the suggestion that the only alternative was a no-deal Brexit was a “false choice.”

“I appreciate the concerns people have about a no deal but this should not be a binary choice,” Democratic Unionist Party Leader Arlene Foster said in a statement. “It is absolutely clear that it is time to work for a better deal.”