No deal Brexit would lead to 'carnage': Irish foreign minister

DUBLIN (Reuters) - If Britain leaves the European Union without an agreement it will lead to economic carnage, particularly for Britain itself, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

“If Britain crashes out of the EU without any deal on anything, from aviation to the common fisheries policy to border controls, you are talking about carnage, particularly for Britain. Ireland will still be a member of the European Union and have huge solidarity from member states,” Coveney told a news conference.