Ireland sees end-June as natural limit to any Brexit extension

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Any British request to extend Brexit talks would likely be met with a generous response from the European Union provided it came with a plan, and a natural limit to such a request would be the end of June, Ireland’s foreign minister said on Friday.

“If there is a request for an extension to Article 50 coming from London and there is a plan to go with that in terms of a strategy to try and conclude these discussions, I think there would be quite a generous response to that,” Simon Coveney told a Brexit event in Dublin.

“With the practicalities around European elections, the establishment of a new European Commission... there is a natural extension date until the end of June perhaps but that is a matter for the British prime minister and British parliament.”