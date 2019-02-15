Business News
Ireland sees end-June as natural limit to any Brexit extension

Ireland's Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney speaks about Brexit at the "State of the Union 2019" event in Dublin, Ireland January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Any British request to extend Brexit talks would likely be met with a generous response from the European Union provided it came with a plan, and a natural limit to such a request would be the end of June, Ireland’s foreign minister said on Friday.

“If there is a request for an extension to Article 50 coming from London and there is a plan to go with that in terms of a strategy to try and conclude these discussions, I think there would be quite a generous response to that,” Simon Coveney told a Brexit event in Dublin.

“With the practicalities around European elections, the establishment of a new European Commission... there is a natural extension date until the end of June perhaps but that is a matter for the British prime minister and British parliament.”

