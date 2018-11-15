Imperative Irish approach stays firm amidst UK volatility: minister

Ireland's Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe displays a copy of the 2019 budget on the steps of Government Buildings in Dublin, Ireland October 9, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

DUBLIN (Reuters) - It is imperative that Ireland sticks to its stance on Brexit despite volatility in UK politics and that it continue to plan for all possible Brexit scenarios, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said on Thursday.

“This (draft Brexit agreement)... respects the national priorities that the Taoiseach (prime minister) has outlined over the last period and we will continue to work within the European Union to deliver our goals,” Donohoe told national broadcaster RTE.