Ireland said 'central case' is Brexit deal in coming weeks

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The Irish government’s “central case” is that a Brexit deal will be done in the coming weeks between Britain and the European Union, but it is continuing to plan for the possibility that no deal is agreed, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said.

Ireland's Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe displays a copy of the 2019 budget on the steps of Government Buildings in Dublin, Ireland October 9, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

While announcing Ireland’s 2019 budget in parliament, Donohoe said spending plans “are based on a central case that there will be agreement in the coming weeks”.

“However, the possibility of a no deal Brexit has influenced decisions,” he added.