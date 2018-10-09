Ireland said 'central case' is Brexit deal in coming weeks

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The Irish government’s “central case” is that a Brexit deal will be done in the coming weeks between Britain and the European Union, but it is continuing to plan for the possibility that no deal is agreed, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said.
While announcing Ireland’s 2019 budget in parliament, Donohoe said spending plans “are based on a central case that there will be agreement in the coming weeks”.
“However, the possibility of a no deal Brexit has influenced decisions,” he added.
