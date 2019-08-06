Irish finance minister believes UK would rather avoid no-deal Brexit

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid meets with Ireland's Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe at Downing Street in London, Britain, August 6, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Britain would rather avoid leaving the European Union without a transition deal but is willing to contemplate it if necessary, Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said on Tuesday after talks with British counterpart Sajid Javid.

“My view is that it (no-deal) is not (the UK government’s) desired outcome,” Donohoe said after what he described as constructive talks in London that focused on how to avoid Brexit leading to a hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

“My view is they want to find ways to avoid a no-deal Brexit taking place but it is something they are willing to contemplate if they believe agreement (with the EU) cannot be reached,” he told journalists, according to a recording provided by his ministry.