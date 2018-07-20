Ireland could not stop UK flights from crossing its land: PM May's spokeswoman

LONDON (Reuters) - It is wrong to claim that Ireland can stop British flights flying over the country if Prime Minister Theresa May fails to agree a deal to leave the European Union, her spokeswoman said on Friday.

“It is wrong to claim that Ireland could simply stop the UK from flying over its land as a result of Brexit ... because over-flight rights are not guaranteed by the EU but rather by a multilateral treaty which both ourselves and Ireland have signed up to,” she told reporters.

“Regardless of this, we are confident that we’ll reach an agreement which maintains our aviation access.”