DUP leader says not to jump ahead of ourselves on UK budget support

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The leader of the Northern Irish party propping up British Prime Minister Theresa May’s government said “we should not jump ahead of ourselves” when asked if she was threatening to withdraw parliamentary support for May’s budget when it comes for approval.

Arlene Foster, leader of the Democratic Unionist Party, speaks to jourmalists during a visit to Dublin, Ireland, October 15, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

“I think we shouldn’t jump ahead of ourselves. What we are in now is a very fluid situation and we are at a critical point this week and we are waiting to see what come forward in relation to text and proposals,” Arlene Foster told a reporter from the BBC while campaigning in Carrick.