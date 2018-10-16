FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
October 16, 2018 / 5:37 PM / Updated 9 minutes ago

DUP leader says not to jump ahead of ourselves on UK budget support

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The leader of the Northern Irish party propping up British Prime Minister Theresa May’s government said “we should not jump ahead of ourselves” when asked if she was threatening to withdraw parliamentary support for May’s budget when it comes for approval.

Arlene Foster, leader of the Democratic Unionist Party, speaks to jourmalists during a visit to Dublin, Ireland, October 15, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

“I think we shouldn’t jump ahead of ourselves. What we are in now is a very fluid situation and we are at a critical point this week and we are waiting to see what come forward in relation to text and proposals,” Arlene Foster told a reporter from the BBC while campaigning in Carrick.

Reporting by Graham Fahy; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.