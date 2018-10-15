FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 15, 2018 / 3:26 PM / Updated 11 minutes ago

DUP's Foster hoping for 'sensible' Brexit deal

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The leader of the Northern Irish party propping up British Prime Minister Theresa May’s government very much hopes a “sensible” Brexit deal can be reached, calling on Monday for cool heads in the negotiations.

FILE PHOTO: Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster holds a news conference at the European Parliament after a meeting with EUÕs Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels October 9, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

“There’s no point in standing back and shouting at each other,” Arlene Foster told reporters referring to a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar later on Monday.

“I very much hope that we do get a deal ... We want to see a sensible Brexit, one that works for Northern Ireland, but also one that works for our colleagues and friends in the Republic of Ireland.”

Reporting by Conor Humphries, writing by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alison Williams

