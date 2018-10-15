DUP's Foster hoping for 'sensible' Brexit deal

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The leader of the Northern Irish party propping up British Prime Minister Theresa May’s government very much hopes a “sensible” Brexit deal can be reached, calling on Monday for cool heads in the negotiations.

FILE PHOTO: Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster holds a news conference at the European Parliament after a meeting with EUÕs Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels October 9, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

“There’s no point in standing back and shouting at each other,” Arlene Foster told reporters referring to a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar later on Monday.

“I very much hope that we do get a deal ... We want to see a sensible Brexit, one that works for Northern Ireland, but also one that works for our colleagues and friends in the Republic of Ireland.”