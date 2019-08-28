Brexit: Ireland will not support abolition of backstop, says Coveney

FILE PHOTO: Ireland's Tanaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney during a press conference in London Britain May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Ireland will not support an abolition of the so-called ‘backstop” regarding Brexit, said Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney on Wednesday, who also said Ireland was committed to exploring other arrangements in future.

“The ratification of the withdrawal agreement, including the now-famous backstop, cannot simply be renegotiated,” added Coveney, speaking in Paris where he was attending a conference hosted by the ‘Medef’ French business organization.

Earlier on Wednesday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to limit parliament’s opportunity to derail his Brexit plans by cutting the amount of time it sits between now and EU exit day on Oct. 31, infuriating opponents who accused him of a constitutional outrage.

Coveney said a “no-deal” Brexit was increasingly likely.