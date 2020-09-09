Irish PM to express 'strong concerns' to UK's Johnson on Brexit move

FILE PHOTO: Ireland's Prime Minister Micheal Martin leaves a meeting at the EU summit, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium early July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/File Photo

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin is to speak to British counterpart Boris Johnson to express “very strong concerns” about a threat by a British minister to break international law in the implementation of its EU divorce treaty.

“The timing of this initiative, the unilateral nature of this initiative, does not build trust and I will be speaking later this afternoon with the British Prime Minister to register our very strong concerns,” Martin told a news briefing.

Asked about the chances of a EU-UK trade deal in the wake of the British move, Martin said: “Where there’s a will, there’s a way of getting a reasonable free-trade deal with no tariffs and no quotas.”