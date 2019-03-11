Irish cabinet to hold unscheduled meeting on Brexit

British and EU flags flutter outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland’s cabinet is due to hold an unscheduled meeting at 1845 GMT to discuss Brexit, Culture Minister Josepha Madigan said on Twitter.

The cabinet already had its regular weekly meeting earlier on Monday and Prime Minister Leo Varadkar was due to be in the air on his way to Washington but has delayed his departure, a journalist from the Irish Independent newspaper said on Twitter.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and British Prime Minister Theresa May will meet in Strasbourg on Monday at 2000 GMT for discussions on the terms of Britain’s exit from the EU before key a vote in the British parliament on Tuesday.