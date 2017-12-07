'Slightly modified' Irish border text under consideration: governing party MEP

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Brexit negotiators in Brussels, Dublin and London are working on a new text on the post-Brexit Irish land border with Northern Ireland that might be modified somewhat from a version that was almost agreed earlier this week, a member of the European Parliament from Ireland’s governing party said on Thursday.

“My understanding is all the parties are working on a new text,” Fine Gael’s Brian Hayes told Irish broadcaster RTE. “It’s not that the text is changed in substance from the original but that it might be modified somewhat, new language, but as we speak those negotiations are continuing and have intensified.”