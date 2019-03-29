World News
March 29, 2019 / 10:47 AM / Updated an hour ago

Germany's Merkel to make Brexit visit to Ireland on Thursday

1 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for the weekly cabinet meeting in Berlin, Germany, March 27, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel will visit Ireland on Thursday for talks with her Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar on Brexit, a German government spokeswoman said on Friday.

Ireland, the only country to share a land border with Britain, has come to play a central role in discussions over Britain’s departure from the European Union, when the border with the province of Northern Ireland will become the bloc’s external frontier.

Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Michelle Martin

