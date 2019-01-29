British backstop demand reneges on commitments: Irish minister

Ireland's European Affairs Minister Helen McEntee speaks during an interview with Reuters at Government Buildings in Dublin, Ireland, December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

DUBLIN (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May’s demand for binding changes to a Brexit arrangement for the Irish border known as the “backstop” amounts to reneging on her government’s commitments, Ireland’s European Affairs minister said on Tuesday.

“It’s exasperating at this stage because this is a deal which was negotiated with the UK, by the UK, signed off by the UK and the prime minister - and now it looks as though this evening, essentially, there is a row-back and a reneging on the commitments that were made,” Helen McEntee told the national broadcaster RTE.