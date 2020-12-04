Irish PM says EU states must give Barnier space to conclude UK talks

FILE PHOTO: Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Micheal Martin attends the European Union leaders face-to-face summit in Brussels, Belgium October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Pool/File Photo

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The 27 members of the European Union must now give space to the bloc’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier to conclude trade talks with Britain, Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said on Friday.

“Some countries are putting pressure ... seeking additional information,” Martin told journalists. “We have appointed a negotiating team. We have got to allow them the space to conclude these talks ... and hopefully ... achieve an agreement.”

Martin said he “fervently hoped” a trade deal can be agreed.