Irish police says no plans to move officers to guard border

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The chief of the Irish police dismissed on Thursday as “entirely incorrect” a newspaper report that 600 Irish police officers could be deployed to guard the border with British-run Northern Ireland if Britain leaves the European Union without a deal.

“Reports of 600 Gardaí to be moved to the border are entirely incorrect. I have not discussed this matter, neither have I considered this proposal,” Commissioner Drew Harris said in a statement following the report in the Irish Independent newspaper.

“The increasing deployment of Gardaí (police) to all policing regions including the northern region is commensurate with a growing organization. We continue to prepare for Brexit in line with government policy”.