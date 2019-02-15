Brexit: Irish PM confident EU's 'solidarity' to continue

Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Leo Varadkar speaks at a European Financial Forum event in Dublin, Ireland February 13, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The solidarity of European Union members with Ireland on Brexit has been remarkable and anyone who expects that to change is in for a “nasty surprise”, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Friday.

“One of the most striking things about what’s unfolded since the UK’s decision to leave has been the remarkable solidarity from the EU side, despite many attempts to bilateralise issues,” Varadkar told a Brexit conference in Dublin.

“The solidarity has been strong and resolute and those who think it will break at the last moment are in for a nasty surprise.”